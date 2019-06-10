Posted: Jun 10, 2019 3:06 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2019 3:06 PM

Ty Loftis

As a result of the heavy rains that have fallen in Osage County, there are some roads that need to be repaired in District Two. The County Commissioners set up phone interviews with three engineering companies to decide who would be the best fit to make those repairs.

There were no representatives from Mesheck Engineering who could speak when the call was made, so it came down to Kellogg Engineering and Guy Engineering. Each commissioner voted on which company they liked best and Guy Engineering won the job.

Questions to the companies included how much work they currently had on their plate and what resources that company had to complete the project. Work on that project will begin as soon as possible.