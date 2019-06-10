Posted: Jun 10, 2019 4:58 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2019 5:03 PM

Max Gross

An alleged kidnapping occurred in Bartlesville on Monday morning, according to a release from the Bartlesville Police Department. It is believed that 43-year-old Gilbert Russell Campus forced 56-year-old George John Besseris into a vehicle a knife point around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

The incident in question occurred at an apartment located on the 300 block of Chickashaw Avenue in Bartlesville.They are supposed to be traveling in a 2008 Black Pontiac Grand Prix with a primer hood. The car has Indiana license plates 440FI.

Campus claimed over the phone that he would kill Besseris and he will not be taken into custody. An active warrant has been issued for Campus. His last know location was Southeast of Talala.

The suspect is a 5’10 white male, weighing approximately 210 pounds with brown eyes. The victim is a 6’1 white male, weighing roughly 210 pounds with green eyes.

If you believe you may have seen this vehicle or these two individuals please call the Bartlesville Police at 918-338-4001.

(Featured image shows suspect, Gilbert Russell Campus)

Image of victim, George John Besseris: