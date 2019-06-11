Posted: Jun 11, 2019 3:44 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2019 6:36 AM

Garrett Giles

One person is dead following a fatality collision that occurred late last night in Rogers County.

48-year-old Scotty Bilbeck of Coweta was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident that occurred just outside Inola on U.S. Highway 412. An Owasso resident was driving the other vehicle involved in the collision. The driver, 32-year-old Bradley Wofford, was not injured.

No passengers were involved in last night’s accident. The wreck remains under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.