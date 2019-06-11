Posted: Jun 11, 2019 4:01 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2019 4:01 AM

Garrett Giles

Governor Kevin Stitt meets with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in Washington, D.C. Monday.

The duo met to discuss Oklahoma agriculture and how the state and federal government can work together to support our farmers and ranchers. During the discussion, Governor Stitt thanked the Trump administration for their work in securing disaster relief for Oklahoma’s farmers who have experienced damages and losses due to recent flooding and severe weather.

Last week, President Trump signed legislation that provides $3 billion for farmers and ranchers across the U.S. in need of financial support as they begin the long recovery process.

The governor and Secretary Perdue also spoke about funding from USDA to continue to control and work toward eradication of feral hogs. Invasive feral hogs cost Oklahoma farmers and ranchers significantly, causing damage to growing crops and forages, potentially carrying disease to livestock, and other risks.

Finally, Governor Stitt encouraged the Trump administration to consider Oklahoma for the location of future federal ag-related jobs, praising the administration for its efforts to move the presence of federal agencies outside of Washington, D.C.

Secretary Sonny Perdue was nominated by President Trump and confirmed as the 31st U.S. Secretary of Agriculture in 2017.