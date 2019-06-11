Posted: Jun 11, 2019 11:38 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2019 12:20 PM

Garrett Giles

Pianist Jenny Lin joins the festivities put on by OKM Music’s 35th Annual Music Festival this week.

OKM Music’s Public Relations Director Brittney Berling added that Lin has a charismatic stage presence that she will bring to the Festival Wednesday.

Berlin said she will have an additional performance for kids. At 2:00 p.m. at the Bartlesville High School Fine Arts Center, your child can enjoy story time with Lin. Your child will have the opportunity to hear Lin read children's stories tha she has written. She will also play a few tunes on the piano.

Berling said all this is free.

Since 2000, Lin’s discography includes more than 30 recordings on Steinway & Sons, Hanssler Classic, eOne, New World and Albany Records.

The pianist that has toured the world will perform on stage for the general public at the Bartlesville High School FAC. Lin will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and you can purchase tickets at okmmusic.org.