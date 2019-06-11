Posted: Jun 11, 2019 11:49 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2019 12:17 PM

Garrett Giles

Clean-up after the flooding that struck the City of Bartlesville and the surrounding area last month has been a long, extensive effort.

City Manager Mike Bailey said it was a wild 24-hours as the flood waters were coming in on May 20th and 21st. He said planning to help did take some time considering the fact that waters rose again a week later.

The City of Bartlesville helped the neighborhoods that were hit the hardest though. They helped residents by providing free curbside clean-up of debris.

Unfortunately, the City will discontinue those services soon.

Bailey said they will have three containers available across town for you to use. He said there should be a container near Kenilworth Neighborhood. There will be containers available at the north edge and the south edge of Bartlesville as well.

All locations will be available until Monday, June 17th. The City said that will give the community another weekend to finish with their clean-up before they remove the containers.

Bailey said the City of Bartlesville has helped people manage appliances that may have been affected by flood waters as well. As a closing remark, Bailey thanked all the City employees that aided in the disaster clean-up and relief efforts in recent weeks.