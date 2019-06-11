Posted: Jun 11, 2019 12:06 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2019 12:19 PM

Garrett Giles

While it was not covered extensively in the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday, the Commissioners are still looking into the Emergency Watershed Protection Program.

In order to be reimbursed quickly by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the debris management plan and removal needs to happen in a timely fashion. The Washington County Commissioners have already engaged their debris management plan, which means the Emergency Watershed Protection Program is a separate program.

Chairman Mitch Antle elaborated, saying the Caney Valley Conservation District has plenty of flood protection projects already in place in Washington County. He said it was one of the first of its kind in the nation.

"They are good, they are in place," Antle said, "But that does not mean that they could use some work maintenance wise. We have offered some assistance [there]."

The addition of the Emergency Watershed Protection Program will help some with the County’s funds.

Chairman Antle said that the community is blessed compared to those that were hit harder to the south. He extended his thoughts and condolences to them.

The Commissioners overall said they do not want to minimize the individuals who lost the most in Washington County. They said they will do everything that they can to correct the damages in the County.