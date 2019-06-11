Posted: Jun 11, 2019 2:29 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2019 2:30 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, an agreement was made to pay JL & Associates $22,500 so that they could make a temporary structure that would keep the public safe as they walked by two buildings that had been damaged by a tornado in downtown Fairfax.

Jerry Loftis of JL & Associates was at the meeting and said he hopes to have the structure complete by Friday. Loftis was also there to talk about estimates on what it would cost to demolish the two buildings, but he hasn’t heard from many companies yet.

District three commissioner Darren McKinney said because the commissioners deemed the area a safety hazard last week, they need to fix the problem as quickly as possible, but be smart about how they go about it.

Loftis said it is important for each company to know what they are getting into before making a bid estimate.

The commissioners will open the demolishing of the buildings up for bid next week.