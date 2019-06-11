Posted: Jun 11, 2019 6:33 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2019 6:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council met for a regular scheduled meeting at City Hall on Tuesday evening and adopted the amended operating budget for the current fiscal year. They also took questions from the public regarding the proposed budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The Drummonds of the Pioneer Woman had made several requests to hold events in the month of July that required permission from the city council. Events included closing off 6th street from Kihekah to Leahy on Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 4 as well to accommodate vendors. There would also be alcohol served. They requested the same on the evening of Tuesday, July 16. The council approved all requests.

The City of Pawhuska Emergency Medical Services will also now serve as the sole provider to those within the city limits.