Posted: Jun 12, 2019 3:35 AMUpdated: Jun 12, 2019 3:36 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Idabel police have arrested 43 year-old Gilbert Russell Campus. Campus allegedly forced 56 year-old George John Besseris into a vehicle at knifepoint Monday morning. The kidnapping occurred in Bartlesville on Monday morning and according to a release from the Bartlesville Police Department the victim has been found and is safe.

Besseris reports that he was dropped off in Rogers, Arkansas. This information has been confirmed by the Rogers Police Department. .

The incident in question occurred at an apartment located on the 300 block of Chickashaw Avenue in Bartlesville. Campus claimed over the phone that he would kill Besseris and he will not be taken into custody.