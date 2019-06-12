Posted: Jun 12, 2019 9:07 AMUpdated: Jun 12, 2019 9:07 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Copan motorcyclist was taken to a hospital after he was injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a trooper clocked 29 year-old Matthew Tyler Jones going eastbound on State Highway 10 at 118 miles per hour in the city limits of Wann. The motorcycle went off the roadway to the right and hit a fence post.

Coffeyville Regional EMS took Jones to Bartlesville's Jane Phillips Medical Center. He was later transferred to Tulsa's St. John Hospital where he was admitted in stable condition with leg and internal injuries.