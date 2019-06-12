Posted: Jun 12, 2019 11:27 AMUpdated: Jun 12, 2019 11:27 AM

Garrett Giles

The British thriller “Rome Express” will be shown at a local museum soon!

The Bartlesville Area History Museum will show the film during its next "Movie Monday."

This is a brown bag event and the feature will be shown from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 17th at the museum located on the fifth floor of City Hall in Bartlesville.

BAHM Coordinator Jo Crabtree said this production is a tense “Hitchcockian” story of robbery, intrigue and murder that takes place on a trans-continental train.

Strangers, thieves and blackmail victims, are thrown together aboard a train where the suspense rises. This popular 1933 film spawned many other successful train thrillers, such as ‘The Lady Vanishes. VCI-Entertainment of Tulsa stated that the spin-off film was one of the most famous British films of the 30s.

The Bartlesville Area History Museum is a family friendly facility where admission is free and donations are always welcome. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.