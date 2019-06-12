Posted: Jun 12, 2019 1:11 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2019 2:02 PM

Juneteenth is coming to Bartlesville June 14th and 15th at the Westside Community Center. Pre-registration is Friday, June 14th from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. There is a question and answer forum during this time as well.

Sharon Reese, the Executive Director at the Westside Community Center, shares more on the history of Juneteenth.

You can come by and meet Bartlesville Chief of Police Tracy Rolls on Saturday. Some attractions that will be held at noon on Saturday are games, food, three-on-three basketball, and live music.

There will be a free raffle ticket system and they will be giving out prizes ever thirty minutes. Reese explains how you can get involved in the free raffle.

Agape Mission will be closed Saturday due to their involvement with Juneteenth. They will be serving at Westside Community Center for Juneteenth. Volunteers are needed for clean-up and tear down Saturday evening. Come celebrate unity with the community at Juneteenth.