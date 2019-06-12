Posted: Jun 12, 2019 1:47 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2019 1:47 PM

Max Gross

A man accused in a Monday Morning stabbing incident on Nowata Road was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon at the Washington County Courthouse. Ronald Muirheid was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.

According to an affidavit, Muirheid assaulted a female victim while he was under the influence of alcohol. A roommate found the victim lying in a pool of blood. Hospital staff says the victim has three long, thin puncture wounds. The victim also had lacerations on her face and hands that were consistent with a knife or sharp edge instrument. Further injuries include a cervical fracture, broken neck, fractured nose, fractured cheek bone, fractured jaw and lacerated liver.

Muirheid was later found near the Rolling Hills Apartment Complex after abandoning his vehicle. Bond was set at $500,000. Muirheid is set to appear next on the felony status docket on June 21.