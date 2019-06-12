Posted: Jun 12, 2019 2:02 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2019 2:02 PM

Max Gross

A Tulsa women was arrested after trying to shoplift over $1,000 of beauty supplies from a Bartlesville salon. Ranisha Steele was charged with a felony count of shoplifting at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday.

The State of Oklahoma cited at least 12 different felony convictions from several counties, all involving some form of theft. Court documents says that Steele attempted to carry away beauty and hair supplies worth $1,145. Due to previous convictions Steele’s bond was set at $25,000.