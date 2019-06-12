Posted: Jun 12, 2019 3:00 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2019 3:06 PM

Garrett Giles

Flag Day is this Friday and a local Boy Scout Troop will host a flag retirement ceremony.

Troop 25 Scoutmaster Dave Lynd said the unit is chartered with American Legion Post 334 in Ramona. He said they want their scouts to learn the importance, the history and the heritage behind the proper care for the American flag.

Lynd said there is nothing wrong with supporting your country. He said they want the young men and women in Troop 25 to know that truth.

"People do not seem to be as patriotic as they used to," Scoutmaster Lynd said. "With the way things are in the United States today, [patriotism] takes a back seat."

Being a former member of the military and having generations of family before him serve in the military under the American flag, Lynd said it serves as a sign of respect. He said we need to remind the nation's youth as to what the Stars & Stripes mean. Instilling a sense of pride for one's country is what Lynd said we should want as a community.

With that in mind, he said the community should know that there are better ways to dispose of a flag than to just throw it in the trash. Lynd said they will properly dispose of any flag for you on Flag Day if you bring it by.

The flag is supposed to be cut into four quarters. The flag will then be place in a fire to burn. When there is nothing but ash, they will take those ashes and bury them.

The Ramona Scout Troop will hold their flag retirement ceremony on Friday, June 14th at the American Legion located at 400 Veterans Boulevard in Ramona. The ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m.

If you have an American flag that needs disposed of, you are welcome to bring it to the event. You may drop off your flag at the American Legion if you cannot attend the event.