Posted: Jun 12, 2019 3:24 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2019 3:24 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council met at City Hall Tuesday evening and considered changing municipal property insurance from United Insurance Co. to the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group, otherwise known as OMAG. Randy Stone from OMAG was on hand to talk about the quote his company has provided.

Steve Tolson, of Tolson Agency in Pawhuska, questioned the council on why local Pawhuska insurance companies didn’t get a chance to bid against OMAG.

Steve Tolson said not having that opportunity was unfair to not only him, but other businesses in the Pawhuska area as well.

Stone mentioned that he has many good working-relationships with small towns across the area.

Strat Tolson, who recently retired from the agency at age 96, said it’s not always about the dollars and cents.

The city council decided to table this item and give other agencies a chance to put bids in.