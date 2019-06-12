Posted: Jun 12, 2019 5:09 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2019 5:11 PM

Garrett Giles

Another group will perform their hit music at the Bartlesville Community Center Thursday.

Quartetto Gelato, a popular and highly unusual classical quartet, has performed at sold out concerts in New York, Washington, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and elsewhere.

The dazzling ensemble has enchanted audiences and critics worldwide with its exotic blend of musical virtuosity, artistic passion and humor. Classic by training, eclectic by design, Quartetto Gelato offers the bonus of brilliant operatic tenor.

They will perform at the Bartlesville Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday . Tickets are still available. To purchase tickets, visit okmmusic.org.