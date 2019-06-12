Posted: Jun 12, 2019 5:18 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2019 5:21 PM

Garrett Giles

A Claremore man was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 25-years in prison Wednesday.

58-year-old James Kent Patrick Hill was sentenced for maintaining a drug-involved premises, being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, and obstruction of justice by using the threat of physical force against a witness. He is to have a three year supervised release following his 25-years in prison.

Hill previously pleaded guilty to the charges on March 12th. During the plea hearing, he admitted to maintaining his Claremore residence for the purpose of using controlled substances such as methamphetamine, marijuana and other drugs.

Hill further admitted to being a felon in possession of 10 firearms, including shotguns, rifles and pistols and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. As he was being detained on Sept. 20th of last year, He also threatened the use of force against Corporal John Haning of the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.