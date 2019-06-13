Posted: Jun 13, 2019 11:43 AMUpdated: Jun 13, 2019 11:43 AM

Senator James Lankford from Oklahoma and Delaware Senator Chris Coons sent a letter to United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer Thursday.

Their hope is to urge him to continue to grant tariff exemptions on products that previously received an exclusion until the tariffs are completely lifted. The letter also requests that USTR inform Congress of any resources needed to fully implement the List 3 exclusion process.

The letter thanked Lighthizer for creating an exclusion process for List 3 and emphasized it is in the best interest of the nation to automatically renew product-wide exclusion granted under the List 1 and 2 exclusion process.

Earlier this year, Senators Lankford and Coons introduced the bipartisan, bicameral Import Tax Relief Act which would require the Executive Branch to create an exclusion process for List 3 exclusions and any future list of Chinese imports subject to Section 301 tariff imposition. In the House, a companion version has been introduced by Representatives Ron Kind of Wisconsin and Jackie Walorski of Indiana.

Thursday, Lankford and Coons discussed the Import Tax Relief Act at an event hosted by the Washington International Trade Association.