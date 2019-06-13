Posted: Jun 13, 2019 1:41 PMUpdated: Jun 13, 2019 3:43 PM

Garrett Giles

Two counts of domestic abuse – those were the charges that were presented to a Bartlesville man at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, Harold Thomas Carter Jr. pushed a female victim to the ground before striking her left jaw. An officer observed an injury inside the victim’s mouth on the side of her face that Carter allegedly struck.

The victim also told police that Carter threatened to kill her. The affidavit further stated that the victim was in fear of her safety and requested an emergency protective order. The emergency order was granted by Judge Kyra Franks.

It was stated in court Thursday that Carter had 12 previous felony convictions. Bond for him was set at $25,000 and he is scheduled to appear on the felony status docket on Friday, June 21st at 9:00 a.m.