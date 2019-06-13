Posted: Jun 13, 2019 1:52 PMUpdated: Jun 13, 2019 2:02 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma’s energy sector could see job loss as a result of the Green New Deal.

U.S. Representative for Oklahoma Kevin Hern brought this to light this week at a House Budget Committee hearing.

1 in 5 jobs is directly or indirectly supported by the Oil and Natural Gas Industry.

"Oklahoma's priority on energy dominance has paved the way for local entrepreneurs... to take on a massive, personal risk that results in job creation, giving back to the community and stimulating Oklahoma's economy," Hern said. "In 2018, the Oil and Natural Gas Industry was also the largest source of tax revenue in my State."

The industry directly pays over $2 billion in taxes. This includes the annual $555 million that goes towards education, and the $90 million that goes towards infrastructure. Under the Green New Deal, Rep. Hern said all this would be lost.

Rep. Hern then directed questions to Oren Cass, a Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute and City Journal.

Cass said that it is his understanding that the Green New Deal would cause job losses in Oklahoma because it would shift away from conventional fossil fuel sources in exchange for alternative fuel sources. He said that reduce the demand for traditional sources like fossil fuel.

The U.S. Senate unanimously voted down the Green New Deal on a 0 to 57. Rep. Hern said 43 Senator actually refused to cast a vote at all.