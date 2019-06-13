Posted: Jun 13, 2019 2:16 PMUpdated: Jun 13, 2019 2:16 PM

Ty Loftis

The city of Pawhuska has been named one of the 15 best small towns to visit in 2019 according to smithsonianmag.com. Executive Director for the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, Joni Nash, says this is something to be very proud of.

Nash said she had heard rumors the magazine was looking at the city, but didn’t believe it until she actually saw the article.

The article talks about the many things you can do in Pawhuska, including visiting The Pioneer Woman Mercantile, Osage County Historical Society Museum and the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve.