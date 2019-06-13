Posted: Jun 13, 2019 3:25 PMUpdated: Jun 13, 2019 3:47 PM

Garrett Giles

A mission of the Bartlesville Community Foundation is to help people have a long-term vision.

BCF Executive Director Mike Wilt said the process for organizations includes planned giving.

The BCF will work with you and your interests in a organization's cause. They do what they can to work with your estate so you can support your family and your community at the same time. It does not have to be mutually exclusive.

Building up endowments for organizations is another things the BCF does. The proceeds from those endowments are to help relieve the reliance some organizations have with fundraising efforts.

Wilt said something the BCF has created over the last several months to help with this is the Allied Professionals Program.

The program basically get you set up with professional accountants, attorneys and financial planners. This again is to help you support your family and your community in a health financial manner.

The Bartlesville Community Foundation hopes to push this program harder. Wilt said they have a renewed commitment to work with people that help people.

The next fiscal year for the BCF starts on July 1st. To get in touch with them, you can call 918.337.2287. Their website is bartlesvillecf.org. You can also drop by their offices on 4th Street located next to Outpost Coffee in Downtown Bartlesville.