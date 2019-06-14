Posted: Jun 14, 2019 11:30 AMUpdated: Jun 14, 2019 1:45 PM

Max Gross and Garrett Giles

According to Public Service Company of Oklahoma's outage map, roughly 1,300 Bartlesville Residents were without power Friday morning. The area effected was south of US-60 and west of US-75.

Stan Whiteford, the Public Service Company of Oklahoma's Corporate Commuications Director, said an accident at the intersection of Stonewall and Washington Boulevard caused the outage.

All customers but one had power again at approximately 12:45 p.m. Friday. Whiteford said that one person would be without power until all repairs were made.

It is believed that there was a dump truck that was involved in the accident. A broken powerline was a result of the accident Friday.

Whiteford said there were also some wires down. He said the system PSO has in place allowed them to isolate the situation quickly.

PSO can isolate an outage to a particular outage point, get everyone back online and then make the necessary repairs. Whiteford said that doesn't always happen, but they were able to do that in this can, which lead to the restoration of power after an hour of work.

This situation does serve as a good reminder though. Whiteford said when wires are down like in Friday's outage, stay away. You do not want to touch vehicles that are in the area either.

Whiteford said you may never know if the downed power lines are still energized or not.