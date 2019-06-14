Posted: Jun 14, 2019 11:52 AMUpdated: Jun 14, 2019 11:54 AM

Garrett Giles

This year’s Friends of Scouting campaign is on the cusp of a close for the local Boy Scout organization.

Scout Executive Phillip Wright said they will auction of a quilt at the end of the month to help with donations.

100-percent of the winning bid will go towards the Cherokee Area Council 469 Friends of Scouting. Wright said the bid will make a positive impact on Scouting.

For example, there was a camp outing that was held recently. Cost for a Scout was $45. The camp oveall was $500. Friends of Scouting, Wright said, allows the Cherokee Area Council to provide that opportunity to go to Scout Camp to Scouts.

Friends of Scouting donations allow the Council to keep camp going by giving them the chance to provide fishing equipment, ammunition for rifle ranges, and more. All of the funds offer the opportunity for area youth to grow through Scouting.

Wright said this is part of the advancement process and that adventure that keeps Scouting going.

As for the quilt auction to benefit local scouting, bids will need to be made in person or by phone. You can drop by the Scout Office located at 520 S. Quapaw in Bartlesville or you can call 918.336.9170.

Bids for the quilt will close on Saturday, June 29th.