Posted: Jun 14, 2019 12:30 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2019 12:44 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts and his team finished damage assessments last Friday, allowing FEMA to begin coming in and assist the county in recovery efforts. Citizens are being helped now, but the next step will be to begin looking at roadways and businesses across the county.

Roberts says getting the roads back into shape is one of the most important things his crews will be working on. He also says repairs to some of these roads won't be cheap.

Roberts added that certain roads could take priority because of where they are located.

There had been a temporary dump set up in the town of Avant where citizens could dispose of their damaged or ruined items. That dump is no longer there, but getting rid of it came at a price.

In Avant, a shelter opened up after the storm hit and Roberts said it was filled with people more than willing to help.

Roberts concluded by saying this is the true spirit of Osage County.