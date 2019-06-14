Posted: Jun 14, 2019 1:13 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2019 1:35 PM

Garrett Giles

OKM Music’s 35th Annual Music Festival closes this weekend and they have a thank you celebration planned for their patrons.

The Special Patron Event will take place at the Price Tower Arts Center Saturday, June 15th.

The celebration of 35 years of great music and entertainment will feature the Cuarteto Latino-Americano. They are one of the world’s most renowned classical music ensembles and have been for 30 years. Founded in Mexico in 1982, the Cuarteto had toured extensively throughout Europe, North and South America, China and beyond.

The festivities put on by OKM Music at the Price Tower will start at 6:00 p.m. There will be a live auction of a violin that was been painted by local artist Ragon Steele. The violin was the art inspiration for this year’s Music Festival.

To purchase tickets or to find more information, visit okmmusic.org.