Posted: Jun 14, 2019 2:31 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2019 2:31 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man who allegedly kidnapped another man at knife-point appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday. Gilbert Rusell Campus was arraigned on a felony count of kidnapping.

KWON had previously reported the incident Monday in which, Campus allegedly forced George Besseris into a vehicle while wielding a knife. Besseris then claims he was dropped off in Rogers, Arkansas. According to a release from the Bartlesville Police Department, Campus was the arrested in Idabel, Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

An affidavit alleges that Campus arrived at an apartment on the 300 block of Chickashaw Avenue on Monday morning. The victim and two females were in the residence. Campus believed that one of the females had an intimate relationship with Besseris. Campus then forced all three individuals into a back bedroom. It is alleged that Campus threatened to kill Besseris before forcing him into the vehicle.

Bond was set at $100,000. Campus is due back in court on June 21 to appear on the felony status docket.