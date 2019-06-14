Posted: Jun 14, 2019 3:38 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2019 4:33 PM

Garrett Giles

Increase in revenues and expenditures may take place at the Dewey City Council meeting on Monday.

The Council will consider and possibly vote to amend the Fiscal Year 2018-2019 Budget to make this possible. Increases in funds for the Dewey Police Department will be weighed. This includes funds for tech support and other equipment needs.

In other business, Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease will give a sales tax report during the meeting.

The Dewey City Council meeting will meet 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 17th. The Dewey Public Works Authority will convene after the Council meeting.