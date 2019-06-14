Posted: Jun 14, 2019 3:50 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2019 4:32 PM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank will be recognized by the Bartlesville Board of Education Monday night.

The Board will recognize the bank for their $15,000 grant to support the District’s Project Lead the Way STEM curriculum.

Later in the meeting, the Board will consider and potentially vote to approve Paid Meal Prices for the 2019-2020 School Year. They will consider declaring the Will Rogers property as surplus. If approved, they will offer said property for sale by sealed bid.

BancFirst insurance quotes will be considered by the Board for approval as well. The Bartlesville Board of Education will meet at Education Service Center located at 1100 S. Jennings Avenue in Bartlesville at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 17th.