Posted: Jun 14, 2019 4:48 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2019 4:57 PM

Garrett Giles

A detention services agreement will be considered by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning.

The agreement being weighed is with Sac and Fox Nation (Lincoln County) and Texas County Juvenile Detention Centers.

A request for salary and benefits for Washington County State Election Board Secretary will be discussed next by the Commissioners. From there, they will review a request from the Treasurer’s Office to allocate the alcoholic beverage tax.

Later in the meeting, the Commissioners will go over the Washington County Sheriff’s Report for the month of May. They will also take action on the 2020 Holiday Schedule.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 17th. They will be in Room 201 in the Administrative Building in Downtown Bartlesville.