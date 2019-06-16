Posted: Jun 16, 2019 3:07 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2019 3:21 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol continues to investigate a Saturday night Nowata County accident that killed a pedestrian and sent another to the hospital. According to the accident report, 34 year-old Michael Catlin of Dewey was driving a Jeep Wrangler a mile west of of County Road 406 on U. S. 60, 9 miles west of Nowata.

30 year-old Amanda Weeks of Bartlesville died at the scene and 37 year-old David Briggs of Bartlesville was taken by Nowata EMA to Tulsa's St. John Hospital where he was admitted in stable condition with a leg injury.

U. S. 60 was closed for a total of 5 hours and 27 minutes as a result of the fatality collision.

The report states that Weeks had been struck in a previous crash in addition to the Saturday night mishap.