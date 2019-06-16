Posted: Jun 16, 2019 3:18 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2019 3:18 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

State Senator Julie Daniels will host a noon-hour town hall meeting with constituents in Bartlesville on Monday, June 24, from 11:30 to 1 o’clock at the Bartlesville Public Library.

Daniels says she looks forward to taking questions and hearing what issues are important to constituents in Washington County. She says it’s already time to think about legislative work for next year. Daniels will also be prepared to talk about the state budget and important legislation signed by the Governor.

Senator Daniels authored bills during the 2019 legislative session dealing with workers compensation, Supreme Court judicial district boundaries and limiting non-economic damages in agricultural nuisance lawsuits.

Daniels represents District 29, which includes Washington, Nowata and northern Rogers Counties.