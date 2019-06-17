Posted: Jun 17, 2019 10:11 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2019 2:13 PM

Garrett Giles

Renewing Washington County's quarter-cent sales tax will be the topic of discussion tonight in Bartlesville.

If you live in the County, you are welcome to attend the presentation put on by District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap.

Revenue, Dunlap said, has not grown with the quarter-cent sales tax. He said it was the desire of the County that the tax would go away.

With an absolutely flat collection for 10 years, they have not been able to keep up with costs. Dunlap said projections do not look promising so renewing the tax is something that they just have to put before the people of Washington County.

Voter registration for the Special County Election ended last Friday. We will have more on absentee ballot registration in the days to come.

Commissioner Dunlap said the presentation on the election and why they hope to renew the quarter-cent sales tax will take place at the Bartlesville Public Library. Things will kick-off at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments and snacks will be provided.