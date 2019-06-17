Posted: Jun 17, 2019 11:13 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2019 11:13 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners continued to discuss budget items with the end of the fiscal year approaching. The forefront of the conversation revolved around a resolution to apply county use tax funds for the sheriff’s office.

Chairman Doug Sonenberg wanted to allow the sheriff’s office more freedom to use the funds for operations and supplies instead of just payroll. Commissioner Burke Larue opined that the resolution should stay as it has been in previous years. Ultimately, the commissioners opted to table the item. The county will consult with CPA Bill Turner during the week to discuss the best options.

The board then heard from Dean Bridges who heads the Special Sheriff’s Committee. Bridges says the committee needs guidance as to its direction and what authority it has. Bridges says they’ve only done exploratory work so far.

The commissioners also accepted several more donations on behalf of the sheriff’s office. Also, several disposal requests for district one were approved.

Finally, county assessor Dave Neely notified the county he will be resigning effective July 31. Neely has accepted a position as Pawhuska’s city manager.