Posted: Jun 17, 2019 12:37 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2019 2:22 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville Area Amateur Baseball tournament is set to begin on Monday evening. Six area 14-and-under squads will battle for the right to be 'city champion' throughout this week.

The action will get underway from the Price Fields in Bartlesville at 6 p.m. on Monday. The first games will feature No. 4 Nowata and No. 5 Copan on Field 1 and No. 3 Remax against No. 6 Safari Smiles on Field 2.

Then at 8 p.m., No. 1 United Linen will face the winner of Copan/ Nowata. Also, No. 2 Oilfield Pipe & Supply will take on the winner of the Remax/SS contest.

Radio coverage on the games can be heard on Sportstalk 1500 AM--99.1 FM KGPM. Also available on BartlesvilleRadio.com and the Bartlesville Radio App.