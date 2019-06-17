Posted: Jun 17, 2019 1:16 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2019 1:17 PM

Garrett Giles

Police redirect traffic at the intersection of Frank Phillips Boulevard and Silver Lake Road in Bartlesville Monday.

A two vehicle traffic accident occurred in the roadway at approximately 1:30 p.m. A Maroon Toyota was attempting to turn left onto Silver Lake when a Red Honda collided head on with the car. Emergency personnel arrived on the scene a short time later to assist with the collision.

Drivers in each vehicle were transported to the Jane Phillips Medical Center and were admitted in stable condition. Police said the driver of the Maroon Toyota received a failure to yield citation.