Posted: Jun 17, 2019 1:36 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2019 1:37 PM

CJ Downum

The Sixteenth Annual Hot Street Party is coming up!

It will take place in Downtown Bartlesville at the Chamber of Commerce building June 21st from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. You can come and look at some slick new rides and listen to the headliner “The Usual Suspects” put on a show. Anna Short has more information about the entertainment.

Several dance studios will be out to perform. Some of those include Stage Art Dance and Phillips 66 Gymnastics.

She said you can take part in the food trucks such as Andolini’s Pizza, Three Kids and a Cake, and Spastic Cow. There will be a Corn Hole and Ping Pong Tournament. There is a $25 all you can safely consume beer cup.

All of the proceeds will go to Green Country Free Clinic. President Brad Doenges with the Doenges Family of Autos is ready for you to come out and have a good time while supporting a good cause.