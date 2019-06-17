Posted: Jun 17, 2019 3:25 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2019 3:45 PM

Garrett Giles

A bill passed in Oklahoma's 2019 Legislative Session that had to do with the transparency of Federal dollars.

Bartlesville's Senator Julie Daniels said all agencies will have to show all the federal money that they bring in on a website. That website will show also show how much State money they will need to match the Federal dollars.

The agencies will have to rank the dollars that a critical to their mission. This is the case because State agencies have gone after Federal money over the years. That puts Oklahoma's Legislature on the hook to match the funds they may not have approved.

This is going to force the agencies to show all their federal dollars. Sen. Daniels said this will allow the Oklahoma Legislature to decide which dollars are necessary and which dollars are not.

Transparency to Sen. Daniels is important and, according to her, everyone needs to understand the numbers better. Oklahoma spent more money this year than ever before, which is why she said the money needs to be spent intelligently.

Sen. Daniels said this will allow herself, and other Oklahomans, to do a better job of monitoring their government.

If you have any questions for Sen. Daniels, you can send her an email. That email is danielsoksenate.gov. You can also message her on Facebook through her Facebook page.

She will hold a Town Hall Meeting at the Bartlesville Public Library next Monday from 11:30 in the morning to 1:00 in the afternoon.