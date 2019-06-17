Posted: Jun 17, 2019 3:26 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2019 3:26 PM

Max Gross

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Nowata County for federal assistance in the wake of widespread flooding that occurred last month. This announcement came from a press release from the office of Governor Kevin Stitt. Nowata County Emergency Management Director Laurie Summers was overjoyed to hear the news.

The disaster assistance benefits individuals and business owners affected by severe storms that have occurred since May 7 in Nowata County. Summers says this will help those who suffered damages in several different ways.

Washington and Osage Counties had previously received the federal declarations. For more information you can visit our website BartlesvilleRadio.com.