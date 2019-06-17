Posted: Jun 17, 2019 3:35 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2019 3:44 PM

Garrett Giles

Troop 25 out of Ramona retired several flags on Flag Day at the American Legion Post 334.

Scout Executive Phillip Wright was proud of the Scout Troop for holding the ceremony. He said this is a terrific way to teach citizenship to area youth.

Respect stays with them throughout their life. They will continue to find respect for their nation and their flag. They will even find respect for the sacrifices that were made to give them freedom.

Wright said that retiring the American flag or any flag is also a public service that the Boy Scouts of America has available to the community.

They collect old flags at the Scout Service Center. There is a bin that you can leave your old American flags in that the Cherokee Area BSA uses later on as a teaching tool for area youth and the community. Their offices are located 520 S. Quapaw in Bartlesville.

Camp McClintock between Bartlesville and Pawhuska was the site for a Day Camp in recent weeks. Wright said Cub Scouts learned how to handle the American flag with care.

Boy Scouts taught the Cub Scouts how to fold the American flag. Opportunities like that offer leadership skills to the youth in the nation.

Wright, like Scoutmaster Dave Lynd of Troop 25, said that they hope to instill a sense of pride for country in Cherokee Area Council BSA's young men and women.