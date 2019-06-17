Posted: Jun 17, 2019 3:55 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2019 3:55 PM

Garrett Giles

Both lanes of Price Road in Bartlesville are open. However, work on the $875,000 Price Road Dowel Retrofit Project continues.

Micah Siemers, the City of Bartlesville’s Director of Engineering, said the project is in the final stages of completion. While both lanes are open again, Siemers said contract crews have a little more clean-up and work to do on the shoulders of Price Road.Overall, the work should be completed in a week or so.

This project has involved the smoothing out of the washboard effect on Price Road between the roundabout located at Silver Lake Road and Hillcrest Drive and U.S. Highway 75. Adding shoulders and re-enforcing the roadways joints has been another key part of the work as well.