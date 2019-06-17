Posted: Jun 17, 2019 6:41 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2019 6:41 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Arvest Bank Foundation presented a 15 thousand dollar donation to Bartlesville Public Schools Monday night. The funds will benefit the Lead the Way STEM Curriculum. Earl Sears presented the check.

The district implemented Project Lead the Way in the 2018 school year and expanded the curriculum this year. Bartlesville is now in its final phase of fund-raising to implement the final two engineering modules for every K through 5 classroom.