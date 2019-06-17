Posted: Jun 17, 2019 6:47 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2019 7:53 PM

Garrett Giles

The hopeful renewal of the quarter-cent sales tax in Washington County was discussed Monday night at the Bartlesville Public Library.

District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the Special County Election on July 5th will make a big difference as to whether or not that tax will continue.

The County was hoping they could be rid of the quarter-cent sales tax at this point in time. But with no revenue increases and employee health insurance percentages up 7-percent every year for 10 years, it does not take long to figure out the margin doesn't exist anymore.

Commissioner Dunlap said they need to maintain the penny sales tax they collect right now. He said it allows the County to maintain the roads they have, but they may have to cut funding back for that if things do not change.

That is something the County doesn't want to do. But they have to maintain the Washington County Detention Center, the County Emergency Operations Center and the County Fairgrounds.

According to Dunlap, the Washington County Detention Center is operating at a minimal level. He said the Sheriff's Office is mandated statutorily to maintain the Detention Center at a high level based on the amount of people within the facility.

Another presentation on the Special Washington County Election will be given by Commissioner Dunlap at the Arvest Bank Forum on Friday, June 28th. He said you may call the Commissioners at any time if you have questions that pertain to the possible renewal of the County's quarter-cent sales tax.

All you have to do is call 918.337.2820.