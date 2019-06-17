Posted: Jun 17, 2019 6:53 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2019 6:53 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Meal prices for Bartlesville Public School students will go up by a dime next school year. Bartlesville school staff evaluates the cost for meals each year based on a Federal meal cost formula. Elementary students will pay $2.10 for breakfast and $2.95 for lunch. Secondary students will pay $2.25 for Breakfast and $3.20 for lunch. The reduced lunch prices are 30 at the elementary and 40 cents at the secondary level.