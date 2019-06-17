News

Local Schools

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 6:53 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2019 6:53 PM

Bartlesville Schools Adjust Meal Prices for 2020

Share on RSS

 

Charlie Taraboletti

Meal prices for Bartlesville Public School students will go up by a dime next school year.   Bartlesville school staff evaluates the cost for meals each year based on a Federal meal cost formula.  Elementary students will pay $2.10 for breakfast and $2.95 for lunch.  Secondary students will pay $2.25 for Breakfast and $3.20 for lunch.  The reduced lunch prices are 30 at the elementary and 40 cents at the secondary level.


« Back to News