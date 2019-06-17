Posted: Jun 17, 2019 7:18 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2019 7:54 PM

Garrett Giles

April sales tax collections gave the City of Dewey its best collection in a year. Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said the collection came in at $68,596.

That put the City of Dewey up 8.5-percent in sales tax for this Fiscal Year. Compared to the 2017-2018 Fiscal Year's April, there was a 16.3-percent increase in sales tax for the month.

Trease added that the Tobacco Tax collections came in at $659 in April. The City of Dewey collected $6,281 from the Use Tax in the same month.

Following the Sales Tax Report, the Dewey City Council approved a resolution to make amendments to 2018-2019 Fiscal Year Budget. They approved a $15,500 increase in revenues and a $15,500 increase in expenditures.

The amended budget gave $11,000 for police fines. This includes LETN and CLEET training. It also provides tech support for the Dewey Police Department.