Posted: Jun 18, 2019 11:42 AMUpdated: Jun 18, 2019 12:11 PM

Garrett Giles

Waiting on a $65,673 ultra-violet disinfection system is what the City of Dewey is doing right now.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said they have talked to Haynes Pump and Process about the equipment's shipment. He said they were unable to tell him where in shipping the equipment is, but that it is in shipping. The equipment is on a big truck, but he didn't know shipping would take so long.

Haynes Pump and Process' bid to provide the new ultra-violet disinfection system was accepted in early May. Trease said the old system was installed in the mid-1980's and that the City of Dewey tried to replace the equipment earlier.

6 years ago is when the City tried to replace the system. It would've cost $400,000 to replace the obsolete system then.

Trease said they couldn't wait any longer though, which is why the system was purchased this year.

There was another bid proposed in May that the City rejected. It would have cost the City of Dewey $125,000 if they would have accepted the bid. That bid included the removal of the old system on top of the installment of the new system.

Instead, City Manager Trease said the City of Dewey has opted to install the system to save the citizens $60,000.