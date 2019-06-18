Posted: Jun 18, 2019 11:47 AMUpdated: Jun 18, 2019 12:10 PM

Garrett Giles

A local pharmacy makes safe disposal of your unwanted, unused or expired medications.

Head Pharmacist Gary Bell with Boulevard Pharmacy at 1117 SE Frank Phillips Blvd in Bartlesville said they called a company named Life in Check to get a medication disposal box in the store. They have had the box for 2 months now.

The purpose of the box is for you to come in an ask a pharmacist about the box. You can place your medications in the box as well.

Old and expired medications can become toxic which can produce a danger to you and your children. Boulevard Pharmacy wants to make sure that you and yours are safe and sound. One way to do that is to clear out the medicine cabinet.

Bell said there is a big trash bag in the medication disposal box that your unwanted pills go in. Once the bag is full, Boulevard Pharmacy will box up the bag and ship it to Life in Check who incinerates the box.

They haven't sent off a box yet, but Bell believes they will send one off at least once a month when people start using it. He said they will probably send off their first box in a month or so. It is still a new system they are working with.

Boulevard Pharmacy is open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are also open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

If you cannot drop of unwanted medications yourself, the pharmacy along Frank Phillips Blvd will make arrangements to see you.

To help prevent prescription drug abuse, accidental posining and water contamination, you can dispose of perscription drugs, over-the-counter medications and controlled perscription drugs.

You cannot dispose of flammable liquids, illegal drugs (i.e. heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana),medical waste, medical equipment, mercury thermometers, inhalers and sharp objects (i.e. needles, syringes, scaples, lancets).

The box is located in Boulevard Pharmacy. Look for the green box (pictured below) with the Life in Check label.