Posted: Jun 18, 2019 1:11 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2019 1:32 PM

Garrett Giles

Localized flooding puts a damper on summer fun and fundraising in Bartlesville.

CEO and President Lisa Cary with Bartlesville Regional United Way said they had to cancel this year's inaugural Mud in the Ville 5K.

5K participants would have gone through Johnstone Park, which saw most of the historic flooding in the Bartlesville area last month. The decision to cancel the event was made when the area was still under water.

BRUW knew water from the Caney River would recede by Saturday, June 22nd, but they did not want to put people in harm’s way. There is an uncertainty as to what the flood waters could have brought up.

While there would have been intentional obstacles during the 5K, they did not want runners to receive unnecessary injuries for unintended obstacles on the path.

Cary and company thought it would be too risky to hold the Mud in the Ville 5K this year. She said there will be another time for the inaugural event to be held.

The hope is to hold the Mud in the Ville 5K next year. They are shooting for a July run that misses the rainy season in Oklahoma. Everyone that was registered for this year's event should have been reimbursed.

The Bartlesville Police Department was going to put on the event on Saturday in hopes of supporting Bartlesville Regional United Way's mission for health, education and financial stability in the community.

BRUW works with 13 partner agencies. They serve Washington County, Nowata County, a portion of Osage County and parts of southeast Kansas.